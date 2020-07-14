University of Maryland Solidifies Commitment to International Students

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Following the announcement of new federal regulations earlier this month to deny international students taking online-only classes residency in the United States, the University of Maryland is executing a multi-faceted approach to provide support and pursue legal action on behalf of its international students.



In a letter released by the University System of Maryland (USM) on July 13, 2020, it was announced that Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh will represent the State of Maryland and the USM as a plaintiff in a multi-state lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); and that every USM institution, including UMD, is working with its international students to ensure they can remain enrolled and compliant with ICE guidance.



President Darryll J. Pines is working closely with the Maryland Congressional delegation and national higher education associations to pass a legislative fix to protect the immigration status of the campus community’s international students for the upcoming fall academic semester. Continued support from the university additionally includes working closely with the office of the Maryland Attorney General, implementing academic solutions for in-person opportunities and collaborating with its Big Ten university peers to provide a safe, inclusive and enriching environment for its students.



More information on how the university is currently planning to handle academic instruction can be found here. To read the statement released by the University System of Maryland regarding the lawsuit, please visit their website.