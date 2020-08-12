University of Maryland Partners with Big Ten Academic Alliance in Online Course Sharing Program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland will participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance Course Sharing Program, a new collaborative initiative offering undergraduate students of participating Big Ten Institutions the opportunity to diversify their learning experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and take online courses from other Big Ten universities.



Maryland is one of seven Big Ten institutions that make up the inaugural course-sharing cohort for the 2020-2021 academic year. Other participating universities include: Indiana University, Michigan State University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University and Rutgers University-New Brunswick.



“We recognize the need to think of new and innovative ways to approach teaching and learning this semester and beyond,” said Senior Vice President and Provost Mary Ann Rankin. “As members of the Big Ten Academic Alliance, we are happy to find yet another collaborative opportunity with our fellow Big Ten institutions to support our students through this pandemic.”



Beginning immediately, undergraduate students may begin to register for one shared course per semester with no additional charges for tuition or fees from the partner institution. Completed courses will be treated as transfer credits on official transcripts. The current course options cover a variety of topics and disciplines.



Some of Maryland’s course offerings include:

• Causes and Implications of Global Change

• Why Good Managers Make Bad Decisions

• Black Diaspora Literature and Culture

Examples of courses offered at other institutions include:

• Music of War and Peace

• Anthropology of the Great Plains

• Personal Finance

• Dracula: Facts and Fictions

• Critical Issues in Sports Media.

More information about Maryland’s shared course offerings is available here: go.umd.edu/BTAACourseShare



For more information on the Big Ten Academic Alliance Course Sharing Program, please visit: https://www.btaa.org/resources-for/students/online-course-sharing-program/introduction





