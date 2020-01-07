University of Maryland Named a Top Producer of Minority Graduates for 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has been named a Top 100 Minority Degree Producer by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education for 2019. In the only national reporting of its kind, UMD is listed as the No. 1 college in the state for conferring doctoral and master’s degrees to minority students in addition to landing in the top 25 for bachelor’s degrees.

UMD’s top 25 ranking encompasses 19 Asian American bachelor’s, 16 African American bachelor’s and 11 total minority bachelor’s degrees across all disciplines.

Specific program areas where UMD ranked in the top 5 include:

• Native American students with Doctoral degrees in Agriculture and Agricultural Operations (No. 1)

• Total minority students with Doctoral degrees in Multi/interdisciplinary studies (No. 1)

• African American students with Bachelor’s degrees in Social Science (No. 2)

• Asian American students with Doctoral degrees in Mathematics and Statistics (No. 3)

• African American students with Bachelor’s degrees in Public Health (No. 3)

• African American students with Bachelor’s degrees in Architecture (No. 4)

• African American students with Doctoral degrees in Engineering (No. 4)

• Asian American students with Bachelor’s degrees in Computer and Information Sciences (No. 5)

• African American students with Master’s degrees in Engineering (No. 5)

For more information and the complete Diverse rankings, please visit http://diverseeducation.com/top100/