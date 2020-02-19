University of Maryland Named a Top Producer of Fulbright U.S. Students for 2019-20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland has been recognized as a top producer of Fulbright students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for 2019-2020. UMD was ranked among 45 top-producing research institutions in the nation.



For the 2019-2020 academic year, 14 UMD students were awarded Fulbright grants, giving them the opportunity to conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to important international problems. Over the past five years, more than 50 UMD students and scholars have accepted the prestigious Fulbright grants.



Each year, the Fulbright Program awards approximately 8,000 grants annually. Roughly 1,900 U.S. students, 4,000 foreign students, 1,200 U.S. scholars and 900 visiting scholars receive awards, in addition to several hundred teachers and professionals. More than 380,000 “Fulbrighters” from over 160 countries have participated in the program since its inception in 1946.



The full list of the top producers can be found in the online edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education.