University of Maryland Named a Top Producer for Fulbright Students and Scholars

The University of Maryland was named a Top Producing Institution for the Fulbright U.S. Student and Scholar programs for 2020-21 in rankings published by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Maryland was one of 17 colleges and universities in the country honored in both categories.

Sixteen awards were offered to UMD students in the Fulbright U.S. Student program, and six were offered in U.S. Scholars program that supports faculty, researchers and administrators. Due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 Top Producing data reflects the total number of awards offered, rather than the number of awards accepted, as was done in the past.

Regularly among the top research institutions for the student program, UMD is listed for both the Fulbright student and scholar awards for the first time since 2017-18.

“They represent strongly the range of important international studies and professional paths Maryland students and alumni pursue,” said Francis DuVinage, director of the National Scholarships Office and Maryland Center for Undergraduate Research. “While it was heartbreaking that COVID severely impacted our awardees’ ability to pursue their projects, we're confident many will return to apply in the coming years.”

The Fulbright Program gives outstanding students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and seek solutions to important international problems. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, it offers academic exchanges with more than 150 countries.