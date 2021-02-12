University of Maryland Looks to the Future with Inauguration of President Darryll J. Pines

Contacts:
COLLEGE PARK, M.d.-- The University of Maryland will commemorate the inauguration of Darryll J. Pines as the university’s 34th President with Inauguration Week, April 19-24, 2021. The campus-wide celebration will offer opportunities to learn more about the President’s vision and goals for the future of Maryland, and feature appearances by UMD community members over multiple days of events, including:
Monday, April 19
The Art of Humanizing Grand Challenges
A moderated panel of arts and humanities experts provides insights on some of today’s Grand Challenges from a historical, cultural, and artistic perspective.
Tuesday, April 20
The Life and Legacy of David C. Driskell
President Pines joins Driskell Center Director Curlee Holton to reflect on the life and legacy of the late artist, scholar, curator and distinguished university professor emeritus.
Wednesday, April 21
President Pines on Parade
Students, faculty and staff can meet President Pines and Mrs. Sylvia Pines at one of three locations on campus. Take a photo with UMD’s new president, receive a presidential turtle pin and taste the newest Maryland Dairy ice cream flavor, named in his honor.
Innovate Maryland 2021
A celebration of the University's innovators, entrepreneurs, inventors, and creatives. This signature event brings together campus innovators, alumni, and community partners to recognize the transformational impact made by our faculty, students, and alumni, including awards for Invention and Startup of the Year.
Thursday, April 22
Installation Ceremony
Dr. Darryll J. Pines is installed as president and shares his vision for UMD.
Moving Maryland Forward: A Celebration of the Inauguration of Darryll J. Pines
This evening celebration features highlights from the official installation, special presentations, performances and remarks from special guests, including President Pines.
Friday, April 23
A Celebration of Terps: Featuring the Maryland Awards
This annual awards ceremony from the UMD Alumni Association will honor the achievements of six outstanding Terps.
Saturday, April 24
Maryland Day
The UMD tradition closes out inauguration festivities. Enjoy a day of learning, fun and discovery—online!
