University of Maryland to Host Winter 2019 Commencement

Contacts:
Hafsa Siddiqi hafsa@umd.edu 301-792-1052
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland will host its 2019 winter commencement ceremony on December 17, 2019 at XFINITY Center to celebrate this academic milestone for graduates from August and December, a group that earned an estimated 2,503 bachelor's degrees, 1,564 master's degrees and 616 doctoral degrees from programs across the university.
The commencement address will be delivered by General James R. Clapper, the fourth director of national intelligence, leading the U.S. intelligence community and serving as the principal intelligence advisor to President Obama. The student speaker will be Bita Riazi, who is graduating with a B.A. in Communication. In addition, Maryland Senate President Thomas V.
“Mike” Miller Jr. ’64 will receive an honorary doctor of public service degree.
WHO:
The commencement address will be delivered by General James R. Clapper, the fourth director of national intelligence, leading the U.S. intelligence community and serving as the principal intelligence advisor to President Obama. The student speaker will be Bita Riazi, who is graduating with a B.A. in Communication. In addition, Maryland Senate President Thomas V.
“Mike” Miller Jr. ’64 will receive an honorary doctor of public service degree.
WHO:
• University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh
• General James R. Clapper, the fourth director of national intelligence under President Obama
• Maryland Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. ’64
• Student Commencement Speaker Bita Riazi
• December Class of 2019 University of Maryland Graduates
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2019
• Doors open -- 4:30 p.m.
• Processional -- 5:40 p.m.
• Ceremony -- 6:00 p.m.
*Media should arrive prior to the processional*
WHERE:
XFINITY Center, University of Maryland, College Park
XFINITY Center is located on Paint Branch Drive, near the intersection of Paint Branch Drive and Route 193/University Boulevard). Click here for directions.
PARKING/CHECK-IN:
Media must park in lot 4B and enter the Xfinity Center through the loading dock. To ensure access to the ceremony, media must RSVP and show credentials upon entry.
LIVE VIDEO STREAM:
The ceremony will be streamed live on the University of Maryland’s YouTube channel, here.
For more information, visit https://umd.edu/commencement/