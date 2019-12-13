University of Maryland to Host Winter 2019 Commencement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland will host its 2019 winter commencement ceremony on December 17, 2019 at XFINITY Center to celebrate this academic milestone for graduates from August and December, a group that earned an estimated 2,503 bachelor's degrees, 1,564 master's degrees and 616 doctoral degrees from programs across the university.

The commencement address will be delivered by General James R. Clapper, the fourth director of national intelligence, leading the U.S. intelligence community and serving as the principal intelligence advisor to President Obama. The student speaker will be Bita Riazi, who is graduating with a B.A. in Communication. In addition, Maryland Senate President Thomas V.

“Mike” Miller Jr. ’64 will receive an honorary doctor of public service degree.

WHO:

• University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh

• General James R. Clapper, the fourth director of national intelligence under President Obama

• Maryland Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. ’64

• Student Commencement Speaker Bita Riazi

• December Class of 2019 University of Maryland Graduates



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2019