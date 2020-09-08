UMD's XFINITY Center Selected as Advanced Polling Location for 2020 Presidential Election

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center has been selected as an advanced polling center for the upcoming 2020 Presidential General Election.



Xfinity Center will serve as one of 11 advanced polling locations in Prince George’s County from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. It will additionally serve as an Election Day voting center.



“This may be the most significant competition ever to play out in our arena,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. “Making it more convenient for voters and increasing turnout contributes to the cornerstone of our democracy. I’m extremely proud that our student-athletes took the lead in making this happen.”



The state-of-the-art Xfinity Center is currently home to the University of Maryland’s nationally renowned men’s and women’s basketball teams, in addition to its gymnastics, wrestling and volleyball programs. It also serves as the hub for the athletic department’s academic center and administrative offices.



“We are honored to open the doors of Xfinity Center to the general public as an advanced polling location for the upcoming presidential election,” said Director of Athletics Damon Evans. “This was one of the primary goals of our ‘VoTerp Initiative,’ and I am extremely proud of the committee members who brought this idea to life. Voting is fundamental to our human rights as American citizens and Maryland Athletics is humbled to play a role in the process.”



For further information on advanced polling locations in the state of Maryland, click here.