UMD's 9th Annual Good Neighbor Day Goes Hybrid

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The University of Maryland (UMD), the City of College Park, and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) will host the ninth annual Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, November 7, 2020. This first-of-its-kind hybrid community-wide day of service will combine virtual workshops and small-scale in-person projects in order to build community, educate, and engage Greater College Park.

“Covid-19 has forced nearly everything to be adjusted. Although Good Neighbor Day will look different this year, the mission remains the same. We are proud of its impact, and the resources it provides to our shared community,” states Gloria Aparicio-Blackwell, Director of UMD’s Office of Community Engagement.Good Neighbor Day (GND) was postponed in early April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. GND returns the first Saturday in November with 13 virtual workshops and 10 in-person projects. Virtual workshops will be broadcast via Zoom and will cover topics including youth leadership, mental health, social justice and more. Volunteers participating in in-person projects will beautify shared spaces through invasive species removal and community clean-ups. Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be provided to volunteers by the Good Neighbor Day Planning Committee.The Good Neighbor Day Food Drive will continue to support the UMD Campus Pantry and College Park Food Bank to combat food insecurity, which has become an even greater challenge for families during the pandemic. Community members may participate by donating money online or delivering food item donations to IKEA College Park between 8:00am–1:00pm on Good Neighbor Day.Beginning in 2011 as a Christmas in April event, GND has grown to be a tradition in Greater College Park. Volunteers include elected officials, long-time residents, students, alumni, staff, and faculty. This collaborative event is possible due to business, government, and nonprofit partnerships.

For more information and to register for Good Neighbor Day, visit goodneighborday.umd.edu