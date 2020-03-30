UMD Community Raises Over $162K for Student Crisis Fund

In a time of crisis, the University of Maryland community—alumni, faculty, staff and more—came together to lend a helping hand to students struggling financially as a result of the unprecedented hit from COVID-19, raising over $162,000 since launching a campaign for the University’s Student Crisis Fund on March 25.



The UMD Student Crisis Fund provides immediate assistance to any student who faces an unanticipated emergency financial need. In a typical week, the Division of Student Affairs fields two to five applications from students seeking emergency funds. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many Maryland students to be hit hard by the campus disruptions, the Division is now averaging 70 desperate requests a day, with a record 231 flooding the office on March 20, as students seek help to continue their education and maintain their living arrangements.



From March 11 to 24, the Division distributed $240,000 to close to 700 students representing every college and school. With the Fund nearly depleted, the public campaign has sought much-needed support from the Maryland community to replenish funds. The community answered and rose to the challenge. Since March 11, the university has distributed nearly $379,050 to 803 students.



Aid is still needed for students during this difficult time. For more information on how students have been impacted, please read the latest on Maryland Today and consider a donation by visiting Giving to Maryland.





