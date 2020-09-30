UMD, BSU to Announce Social Justice Alliance in the name of 1st Lt. Richard Collins III

BOWIE, Md., & COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Bowie State University (BSU), in collaboration with the University of Maryland (UMD), will announce a Social Justice Alliance on Thursday, October 1. The Alliance is created to honor the legacy of BSU alumnus 1st Lt. Richard Collins III and promote social justice on their respective campuses.



The two universities and the Collins family will be joined by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy to commemorate the launch of the Alliance, and mark the significance of the day as the 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III law goes into effect in the state of Maryland. Richard Collins III was posthumously promoted to first lieutenant by the Secretary of the Army earlier this month.



WHO:



WHEN:

Thursday, October 1, 2020

WHERE:



Media should reach out to mediainfo@umd.edu with any questions about the virtual event and/or press conference.





About Bowie State University

Bowie State University (BSU) is an important higher education access portal for qualified persons from diverse academic and socioeconomic backgrounds, seeking a high-quality and affordable public comprehensive university. The university places special emphasis on the science, technology, cybersecurity, teacher education, business, and nursing disciplines within the context of a liberal arts education. For more information about BSU, visit bowiestate.edu.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 297 academic programs. As one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.1 billion operating budget and secures more than $1 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.