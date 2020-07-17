UMD Announces SAT/ACT Tests Optional for Spring and Fall 2021 Admission

COLLEGE PARK, Md - The following announcement was made by the university’s Office of Enrollment Management today:



The University of Maryland will make SAT and ACT scores optional for the spring and fall 2021 freshman and transfer application processes. As a result of the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that many students will not be able to access the SAT and ACT tests that are traditionally required in order to apply for admission. While these tests have proven to be valuable components of our holistic application review, we are committed to ensuring that students who have already been negatively impacted by COVID-19 are not further disadvantaged.



"The pandemic has caused suffering and loss, as well as barriers to students taking the SAT/ACT to complete the college application process. In reviewing our policies and choosing test optional for 2021, we aim to support and reassure students at this difficult time,” said Shannon Gundy, UMD’s executive director of undergraduate admissions. “We have always sought to attract a wide applicant pool of highly talented and motivated students, and we believe this decision will create a clearer pathway for students who want to pursue a degree at Maryland."



Prospective students will have the ability to choose on their application whether they plan to submit SAT or ACT test scores to be considered as a part of their application review. If students choose to submit test scores, those results will be incorporated into our holistic review as one factor among the many that are considered in our evaluations. Students who choose not to submit scores or are unable to access test administrations will also receive a holistic review and will not be disadvantaged in the application review process. This process will also include a review for living and learning programs and merit scholarships. The university’s English proficiency requirements will remain in place.



The university remains committed to recruiting, admitting, and enrolling a class of academically talented, diverse and engaged students and are confident that this decision will allow us to continue to do so for the class of 2025.