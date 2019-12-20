UMD Alums Honored in Forbes' 2020 "30 Under 30" List

COLLEGE PARK, Md.— Three University of Maryland alumni were recognized by Forbes Magazine on their 2020 “30 Under 30” list, which highlights “600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example,” according to Forbes.

The Forbes “30 Under 30” list class of 2020 includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories. James Fayal '12 founded Zest Tea, a line of high-caffeine, natural energy drinks, and Atara Bernstein '13 is COO of pineapple collaborative, a community of 70,000 food-loving women. Jared Brown M.P.S. '19, who was incarcerated for two misdemeanors at age 18, now works for the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, which aims to close opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color.

More about UMD’s 2020 “30 Under 30” winners:

Food & Drink List:

James Fayal ‘12 founded his line of energy teas while working as an analyst at a venture firm in 2014. After a $10,000 crowdfunding campaign, Zest Tea started selling hot teas containing about three times the caffeine levels of traditional teas (on par with coffee and energy drinks). Last year, Fayal launched a line of low-calorie and sugar-free ready-to-drink iced teas, which are sold in more than 2,500 stores across the U.S., including Whole Foods, Safeway, Giant and Shaws.

In 2015, pineapple collaborative started as a potluck with 30 women in Washington, D.C.. Today, pineapple is a community of over 70,000 women who love food, including hundreds of industry leaders from Christina Tosi to Carla Hall. Led by cofounders Ariel Pasternak, CEO, and Atara Bernstein ‘13, COO, pineapple operates through the events in D.C., New York City and San Francisco, digital content, social media and a podcast, providing opportunities for women to express their style, identity and values through food. In 2018, they expanded through a partnership with delivery app Caviar, offering customers a curated list of women-owned restaurants to order from in 16 cities. In November 2019, the duo debuted a line of pantry products, launching with olive oil and apple cider vinegar, which are now must-haves for the perfect woman-powered #shelfie.

Education List:

Jared Brown M.P.S. '19 was incarcerated for two misdemeanors at the age of 18, received a reduced sentence and has spent the past decade helping fellow young men of color earn second chances and bridge educational and opportunity gaps. He is now a change agent at My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Alliance, part of the Obama Foundation, where he launched and manages a network of youth and local leaders in 250 jurisdictions nationwide. The University of Maryland graduate represented the U.S. at the 2017 UN Youth Assembly.

View the full “30 Under 30” list here.

