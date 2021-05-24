SAVE THE DATE: Media Tour of Jones-Hill House Set for June 4

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Members of the media will have an opportunity to tour Jones-Hill House on Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m.

The Maryland football team will tour its new home for the first time on the morning of June 4 and the building will become the fully functioning home of Terrapin football starting on June 14.

Please review the below information on how to claim your spot on the tour and other pertinent details. Capacity for the tour will be limited so please RSVP as soon as possible.

Jones-Hill House Media Tour Information

RSVP: Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP by sending a request to Dustin Semonavick (dustin@umd.edu) indicating who from your outlet wishes to attend. Please also note in your RSVP if you will need parking. The deadline to submit your RSVP is Tuesday, Jun 1.

Parking: For approved media members, a separate confirmation email will be sent that will notify you where to park and meet for the start of the tour.

Photography/Videography: There are no restrictions to what you can film during the tour, however, we ask that everyone keeps pace with the group and does not veer off. If you need to go back to a certain section of the building after the tour concludes, please alert a member of the media relations staff of your request.

Interviews: At the completion of the tour, media will have a chance to interview Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans, Head Football Coach Michael Locksley and a current football student-athlete. After the open interview portion, all will be available for one-on-one interviews by request. Please send those requests to Dustin Semonavick in advance.

Health & Safety: At this time, face-coverings, physical distancing and all other university 4Maryland safety protocols will need to be strictly followed during the tour.