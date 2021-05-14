Gas Leak Contained at UMD; Campus Drive Now Open

University Statement

The safety of our campus community is of the utmost importance, and we have taken several steps to prioritize safety while providing timely communication to our students, faculty and staff. Once Purple Line contractors notified university leadership and emergency management officials that a gas line had been struck, UMPD restricted traffic on Campus Drive. Out of an abundance of caution, UMPD ordered the evacuation of seven buildings in the area. No one was injured.

Information was shared with the campus community via email and text alerts from the University of Maryland Police Department. This information was also shared on university social channels and via a homepage alert across all umd.edu properties. All further inquiries should be directed to the Purple Line.

The University Health Center will remain closed for the rest of the day, and the University is currently assessing the impact of disruption to the schedules and activities of our students, faculty and staff.

UMPD/UHC Alerts Sent to the Campus Community During the Incident

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (3:15 p.m.)

This is the last update for this incident. Campus Drive is now open.



UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:51 p.m.)

Jimenez Hall and H.J. Patterson are cleared. All buildings with the exception of the University Health Center are back open. Campus Drive from the traffic circle to Union Lane will remain closed to traffic until further notice. We will provide an update when the roadway is back open.

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:40 p.m.)

Nyumburu Cultural Center and Microbiology have been cleared. The University Health Center is closed for the rest of the day. Please continue to stay away from the area and follow police directions.

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:27 p.m.)

The University Health Center, Symons Hall, St. Mary's Hall, ESJ, Stamp Student Union and Dorchester Hall have been cleared. The remaining buildings are still being checked and will be open when deemed safe. Campus Drive is still closed to traffic. Please continue to follow police directions.

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (11:38 a.m.)

The gas leak has been contained. The evacuated buildings are being checked as a precautionary measure for any signs of gas. Once buildings have been cleared we will provide an update. Please continue to avoid the area and follow police directions.

UMD Health Center Alert (10:56 a.m.)

The University Health Center is closed for the remainder of today, Friday, May 14, 2021. Please continue to stay away from the area and follow police and fire department direction.



UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (10:47 a.m.)

Washington Gas is on scene. Please continue to avoid the area and follow police direction.

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (9:55 a.m.)

The University Health Center, Stamp Student Union, H.J. Patterson, Nyumburu Cultural Center, ESJ, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary's Hall and Symons Hall have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Campus Drive is closed to traffic from the traffic circle. Washington Gas is on their way to the scene. Continue to avoid the area and follow police directions.

UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck (9:23 a.m.)

A gas line was struck on Campus Drive between the Stamp Student Union and the University Health Center. Campus Drive is closed to traffic at this time. Washington Gas was notified and are responding to the scene. Please stay away from the area and follow police directions.