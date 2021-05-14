Gas Leak Contained at UMD; Campus Drive Now Open

Natifia Mullings, 301-852-0090
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (3:15 p.m.)
This is the last update for this incident. Campus Drive is now open.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:51 p.m.)
Jimenez Hall and H.J. Patterson are cleared. All buildings with the exception of the University Health Center are back open. Campus Drive from the traffic circle to Union Lane will remain closed to traffic until further notice. We will provide an update when the roadway is back open.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:40 p.m.)
Nyumburu Cultural Center and Microbiology have been cleared. The University Health Center is closed for the rest of the day. Please continue to stay away from the area and follow police directions.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (12:27 p.m.)
The University Health Center, Symons Hall, St. Mary's Hall, ESJ, Stamp Student Union and Dorchester Hall have been cleared. The remaining buildings are still being checked and will be open when deemed safe. Campus Drive is still closed to traffic. Please continue to follow police directions.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (11:38 a.m.)
The gas leak has been contained. The evacuated buildings are being checked as a precautionary measure for any signs of gas. Once buildings have been cleared we will provide an update. Please continue to avoid the area and follow police directions.
UMD Health Center Alert (10:56 a.m.)
The University Health Center is closed for the remainder of today, Friday, May 14, 2021. Please continue to stay away from the area and follow police and fire department direction.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (10:47 a.m.)
Washington Gas is on scene. Please continue to avoid the area and follow police direction.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck Update (9:55 a.m.)
The University Health Center, Stamp Student Union, H.J. Patterson, Nyumburu Cultural Center, ESJ, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary's Hall and Symons Hall have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Campus Drive is closed to traffic from the traffic circle. Washington Gas is on their way to the scene. Continue to avoid the area and follow police directions.
UMPD Alert- Gas Line Struck (9:23 a.m.)
A gas line was struck on Campus Drive between the Stamp Student Union and the University Health Center. Campus Drive is closed to traffic at this time. Washington Gas was notified and are responding to the scene. Please stay away from the area and follow police directions.