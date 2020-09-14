Virtual Conversation on UMD's Budget

All University of Maryland students, faculty and staff were invited to join President Darryll J. Pines and Vice President for Administration and Finance Carlo Colella to learn about and discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the university's budget on Thursday, September 10. The virtual conversation also included an opportunity for Q&A with Assistant President and Chief of Staff Michele Eastman, Senior Vice President and Provost Mary Ann Rankin, and Associate Vice President for Finance and Personnel for Academic Affairs Cynthia Hale.