University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines Recognized as Top 50 Leader in Higher Education

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Darryll J. Pines, University of Maryland President, was recently named a Top 50 leader in Higher Education by the National Diversity Council at the 17th Annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a leader in higher education, specifically in terms of diversity and creating an inclusive environment - a pillar of my presidency,” said President Pines. “I intend to keep this priority at the forefront while understanding there is still much work to be done to support the growth and development of our students, faculty and staff."

As an educator for many years, with 11 as the Dean of UMD’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, Pines has championed improvements in student support, participation in national and international student competitions and expanding innovation and entrepreneurship activities. In the first year of his presidency, Pines has made major developments in plans to improve the student experience and create an inclusive environment, while advancing the university in research and academics.

Top leaders in education are characterized as innovators, strategists and pioneers in their field. Awardees are chosen based on criteria gauging educators who contribute to the growth of their students, organizations, and communities, and are active in mentoring the next generation of professionals.

President Pines is joined on the list by other notable university presidents and chancellors across the country. To view the full list of 2021 awardees, and to find more information about the National Diversity and Leadership Conference, please visit http://nationaldiversityconference.com/2021/