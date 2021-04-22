University of Maryland Names Winners of Its 2020 Invention and Entrepreneurship Awards

COLLEGE PARK, Md.– University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines announced a slate of innovation and entrepreneurial awards on April 21 at the 2021 Innovate Maryland virtual event. The awards honor the institution’s inventions, startup, mentor and student entrepreneurs of the year.

“When you work to expand research, there’s a payoff,” said UMD Chief Innovation Officer Julie Lenzer in an interview. She said that across the board this year’s winners were chosen not just for the cool factor or sheer profit potential, but for their likelihood to change society and improve our lives.

A past winner already on the verge of creating just such societal change is IonQ, which won Overall Invention of the year and Startup of the Year in 2018. IonQ recently became the first publicly traded pure-play hardware and software company in the quantum computing space.

The 2020 award winners are listed below. The Inventions of the Year were selected by a panel of UMD personnel and industry experts, overseen by UM Ventures. Startup of the Year was selected by professionals and organizations working with university startups, and overseen by the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship, UM Ventures andMtech. The Rudy Awards are in honor of Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship founder Rudy Lamone.

Overall and Physical Science Invention of the Year: Reversible Chemistry in Graphite Cathode for Safe, High Energy Batteries

This technology opens the door to better-performing electric cars and wearable technologies, among other energy storage needs. It has both high-energy density and efficiency and a fully aqueous design that—because it contains a “water-in-salt” electrolyte—is much safer, even as it outperforms most non-aqueous lithium batteries on the market.

Pines related an anecdote about introducing Professor Chunsheng Wang, who led the research for the new battery technology, to entrepreneur Greg Cooper Ph.D. ’00, which opened the door to commercial development. “This all goes to show the power of a strong, connected entrepreneurial ecosystem like the one we have gathered here tonight,” Pines said.

Invention team:

Chunsheng Wang, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry; Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Chongyin Yang, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Information Sciences Invention of the Year: Cyber Aptitude and Talent Assessment

The Cyber Aptitude and Talent Assessment (CATA) enhances online security by helping organizations identify the best candidates for cybersecurity jobs and tailor the training to the individuals they hire. The assessment is a set of cognitive tests using proprietary algorithms to provide a multidimensional assessment of an individual’s aptitude and a prediction of their ability to perform different cyber jobs. CATA is designed both to find people who have the cognitive skills to succeed in cyber and to steer people toward the type of cyber careers that fit them.

Invention team:

Susan G. Campbell, Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS), College of Information Studies

Jarrett Lee, ARLIS

Adam Liter, Department of Linguistics

J. Isaiah Harbison, ARLIS

Alexa Romberg, Truth Initiative, Schroeder Institute

Meredith Hughes, ARLIS

Valerie Karuzis, ARLIS

Polly O’Rourke, ARLIS

Michael F. Bunting, ARLIS

Gregory Colflesh, ARLIS

Lelyn Saner, ARLIS

John Romano, ARLIS

Sunhee Kim, Maryland Language Science Center

Victoria Chang, ARLIS

Arlo Sumer, ARLIS

Alison Tseng, ARLIS

Jessica Young

Amber Bloomfield, University of Maryland Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Assessment

William Burns

Nicholas Pandza, ARLIS

Scott Jackson, ARLIS

Life Sciences Invention of the Year: A New CRISPR Editing Strategy for Plant Genomes

Plant genome editing promises hardier, more abundant crops to feed a hungry world. Now, researchers at the University of Maryland have screened new Cas12a proteins originated from different bacteria and discovered one Cas12a system showing broader target range, high target editing efficiency, low-temperature tolerance and high target specificity.

Invention team:

Yiping Qi, Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture

Yingxiao Zhang, Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture

Startup of the Year: N5 Sensors, Rockville, Md.

Multigas sensors that safeguard people and facilities in industry, government and national security applications used to be bulky affairs. N5 Sensors, a UMD spinoff founded in 2012 by Abhishek Motayed, then an assistant research scientist in UMD’s Institute for Research in Electronics and Applied Physics, makes advanced gas and chemical sensors small enough to be wearable on a firefighter’s coat. The fingertip-size devices also detect many more gases and are more sensitive than traditional detectors. A 2011 UMD Invention of the Year awardee, Motayed’s budding technology took flight after he participated in an I-Corps cohort and received $300,000 from the Maryland Momentum Fund.

Rudy Award for Mentor of the Year: Maurice Boissiere ‘89

An experienced shepherd of startups, the electrical and computer engineering alum today is combining his technical chops with a passion for entrepreneurship by serving on the advisory boards of the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the Robert H. Smith School if Business and UM Ventures' Maryland Momentum Fund, as well as teaching entrepreneurship as lecturer at the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Rudy Award for Student Entrepreneur of the Year (tie): Josh Ermias ‘21

As co-founder of Door Robotics, the kinesiology major is revolutionizing remote, airborne photography with its Vista drone, which captures 360-degree video in 8K resolution. The company, which participated in the virtual Terp Startup summer accelerator in 2020, envisions drones as platforms for delivery, interaction and even home entertainment.

Rudy Award for Student Entrepreneur of the Year (tie): Caroline Ta ‘21

The marketing major grew up baking but dove in during college as a way to destress. She honed her business approach last year in the Terp Startup summer accelerator and now sells ornate yet affordable cakes, colorful macarons and “Oreo hot cocoa bombs” that dissolve in hot water or milk—all gluten free—from her website.