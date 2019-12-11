University of Maryland Named “Best Venue” by Unique Venues

COLLEGE PARK, Md.– For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Maryland was named the “Best Venue for Youth Retreats & Camps” by Unique Venues.

The Best Of Awards, presented by Unique Venues, recognizes the standout campuses, conference and business centers, sports arenas, historical and cultural venues, camps and retreat centers, and other special event venues that made a lasting impression on guests. More than 55,000 event planners that regularly use the services provided by Unique Venues to connect with non-traditional spaces voted in a total of 22 categories.

The University of Maryland offers unparalleled options for youth groups, including a suburban location near the nation’s capital with two-layer security and 8,000 beds plus two dining halls where younger attendees can convene together. “Each summer, sports camps run by Big Ten Conference coaches combine with college immersion, special studies, and STEAM programs to create a thriving campus,” said Joseph E. Criscuoli, Marketing, Sales, Publications & Outreach Coordinator for the Conferences & Visitor Services department at the university. One of the most notable is the Maryland Field Hockey Camp, held at UMD’s state-of-the-art field hockey turf facility since 1995 with instruction from current and former National & Olympic team members. “Our ropes challenge course, rock climbing wall, ice cream socials from the Maryland Dairy, and TerpZone facility are ‘must-do’ add-ons for any youth program,” adds Criscuoli. The university can also provide in-house motor coach charters that make ground transportation to nearby Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. a breeze for additional educational components.

The University of Maryland was also named a Runner-Up in the highly competitive "Best Venue for Weddings" category, owing to the triple threat of the Memorial Chapel, Adele H. Stamp Student Union - Center for Campus Life, and the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. These three venues provide a unique range of spaces, environments and services designed to meet and exceed a wide variety of requirements. When combined with the university's catering operations, the University of Maryland quickly becomes a one-stop shop for wedding ceremonies and receptions.

With the announcement of these awards, the Conferences & Visitor Services department has now brought ten Best Of Awards to the University in just five years.

2015

Winner "Most Easily Accessed Venue"

Runner-Up "Best Venue for Trade Show/Exhibits"

2016

Winner "Best Suburban/Urban Venue"

Winner "Best Venue for Youth/Sports Camps"

2017

Winner "Best Venue for Unique or Locally Sourced Catering"

Winner "Best Venue for Youth/Sports Camps"

2018

Winner "Best Venue for Youth/Sports Groups"

Runner-Up "Best High-Tech Venue"

2019

Winner "Best Venue for Youth Retreats & Camps"

Runner-Up "Best Venue for Weddings"

About Conferences & Visitor Services

Conferences & Visitor Services (C&VS) is a unit in the Division of Student Affairs at the University of Maryland. C&VS is a one-stop shop that coordinates campus meeting facilities and the services of university departments for conferences and events during both the summer and the academic year. In addition, C&VS offers meeting planning and registration services to programs hosted by the University of Maryland.

About Unique Venues

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions, assisted searches and a quarterly magazine distribution that help planners find the perfect fit every time.

About University of Maryland, College Park

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 38,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 60 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.9 billion operating budget and secures $560 million annually in external research funding. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

# # #