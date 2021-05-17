University of Maryland to Host In-Person Spring 2021 Commencement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland will host its Spring 2021 commencement ceremony live and in-person on May 21, 2021. Two outdoor ceremonies celebrating the academic milestones of its graduates will be held on the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to provide accommodation for safe physical distancing for all graduates.

The commencement address will be delivered by IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman. The student speaker will be Hannah Rhee (‘21). The university has additionally invited Spring 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates to attend the in-person ceremonies.

To ensure everyone’s safety, and in accordance with University COVID-19 protocols, masks will be required and ticketing will be for assigned seats to ensure guests are physically distanced. Furthermore, there will be no student procession and graduates will be recognized from their seats.

WHO:

University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines

IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman

Student Commencement Speaker Hannah Rhee

WHEN:

Doors open - 10:00 AM EST

Ceremony - 11:00 AM EST

*Media should arrive no later than 10:30 AM EST

WHERE:

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

90 Stadium Dr, College Park, MD 20742

Directions to Maryland Stadium can be found on UMTerps.com

Parking/Check-In:

Media must RSVP to mediainfo@umd.edu by Wednesday, May 19 in order to receive a press pass for the event and ensure parking. A press pass is required for entry into the commencement ceremony . Media will be asked to provide their name to the parking attendant at the Union Lane Garage and enter through Gate H at Maryland Stadium.

After providing credentials and picking up a press pass at will call, media will be escorted to the designated seating area by stadium concourse staff.

Live Video Stream:

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the University of Maryland Youtube channel: www.youtube.com/UMD2101 and commencement.umd.edu .

Hashtag:

Follow the conversation on social media and join in using #UMDGrad.

Media Interviews: