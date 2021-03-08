University of Maryland Extends Optional SAT/ACT Tests through 2023 Admission

COLLEGE PARK, M.d.-- In recognition of ongoing and disproportionate COVID-19 impacts on prospective students, the University of Maryland announced today that it will extend its practice to make SAT and ACT scores optional for spring and fall of 2022 and 2023 admission. This announcement further marks a commitment to access and equity from the university, ensuring that Maryland’s process does not further disadvantage interested freshman and transfer applicants.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, students continue to face challenges in accessing standardized tests,” said Shannon Gundy, UMD’s Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions. “We remain very sensitive to these challenges and want to ensure that our process does not impose barriers to students. We work very hard to help talented and motivated students to get excited about the University of Maryland and to understand the value of a Maryland education. We want to make sure that the path to that education is easy to navigate.”



This two-year extension will allow the university to review available data and further assess how this practice impacts students and the admission process.



Gundy adds: “We are also excited to take advantage of the opportunity this presents us to ensure that our admission process is as effective as it can possibly be in identifying the students who are best positioned to realize their full potential and to benefit from what we have to offer at UMD.”



Under SAT and ACT test optional practices, students may choose to submit test scores and those results will be incorporated into the holistic review as one factor among the many that are considered in the evaluation. Students who choose not to submit scores or are unable to access test administrations will also receive a holistic review and will not be disadvantaged in the application review process.



Visit the Undergraduate Admissions website for additional information about UMD’s admissions process.





