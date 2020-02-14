University of Maryland Breaks Ground on New City Hall in Partnership with City of College Park and Terrapin Development Company

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--The University of Maryland (UMD), in partnership with the City of College Park, and Terrapin Development Company (TDC), broke ground on a new 96,000-square-foot mixed-use office building on February 14, 2020.



The joint effort between the university and the city is unprecedented. The building will be anchored by the City of College Park City Hall and Council Chambers, with a large public plaza for residents and visitors. 44,000-square-feet of the available office space will be reserved for university use. The final component of the project will be 7,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail fronting the plaza that will be managed by Terrapin Development Company.



This unique project is under construction on the 7400 block of Baltimore Avenue, previously the home of the College Park City Hall building at 4500 Knox Road, as well as several suites of retail on Baltimore Avenue. The new space is slated for a grand opening in late summer 2021.



“Not only will this building be an important addition to the College Park renaissance, but it will be highly symbolic,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh. “Our partnership with our neighbors has never been closer than it will be in this shared building. It is the culmination of years of a strong working relationship.”



“It represents so much change for College Park,” said Mayor Patrick Wojahn. “It symbolizes our commitment to economic development and jobs and bringing new life to our downtown.”



This project is one of the latest developments within the Greater College Park initiative, a cooperative effort to shape College Park into one of the nation’s premier college towns. The Greater College Park effort is realized through the linkage of dynamic academic spaces, creation of a public-private research hub and a dynamic and vibrant community.





###



About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 280 academic programs. As one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $1.9 billion operating budget and secures $514 million annually in external research funding. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.



About the City of College Park

Situated just minutes from the nation’s capital, the City of College Park is home to the University of Maryland, the world’s oldest continuously operating airport and a wide variety of shops, restaurants, attractions and recreational opportunities. The City is comprised of more than 32,000 residents that reside in diverse settings from historic neighborhoods to luxury student housing complexes. For more information about the City, visit www.collegeparkmd.gov.



About Terrapin Development Company

Terrapin Development Company (TDC) is a joint venture real estate and economic development entity created by the University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Maryland College Park Foundation. TDC's mission is to create long term value for its members while transforming Greater College Park into a vibrant, diverse and walkable community that attracts the best faculty, staff and students, and galvanizes a culture of research and entrepreneurship.



