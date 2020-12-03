University of Maryland’s Student Government Association Allocates Nearly Half a Million Dollars for Student Services

COLLEGE PARK, Md -- The University of Maryland’s Student Government Association (SGA) announced the allocation of $410, 249 for critical services to support students facing an unparalleled year; with academic, financial, physical and mental challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Recognizing an increased need for crucial student services, coupled with a surplus of funds on account of an unexpected spring 2020 semester, the SGA quickly committed to expanding student resources to help address the hurdles facing students. The surplus allows the SGA to allocate $410,249 to various funds, programs and initiatives including:





$300,000 to the Student Crisis Fund to support students in financial need, primarily as a result of the pandemic

$10,000 to provide free mental health first aid training over the next two semester

$48,000 for the supply of free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms across campus

$5,000 to the Emergency Meal Fund to provide students who face food insecurity with temporary free meals from UMD dining halls

$47,249 to the Campus Pantry to support the installment of a full and functional Culinary Training Center to provide students with a space to increase food literacy through hands-on instruction



"The SGA has continuously been committed to combatting food insecurity, expanding mental health services, supporting students financially during the pandemic and providing free feminine hygiene products,” said Dan Alpert, Student Body President. “This student-driven initiative will provide thousands of Terps with access to these resources for years to come."



“There is no doubt that these allocated funds will help many important student services on and off our campus for years to come,” said Patty Perillo, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Together with the university, the SGA is providing much-needed support and relief to our campus community during an unprecedented challenging season. This is an example of exceptional leadership.”





