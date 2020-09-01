UMD Wins Five-Year Grant from the Department of Education

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The University of Maryland Academic Achievement Programs has won a new five-year grant increase from the U.S. Department of Education for Student Support Services.

The total grant, for $2,355,070 over five years, will fund counseling and academic services for low-income and first-generation participants. It represents a $15,925 per year increase over the previous grant.

“We are thrilled--this grant boost means we’ll be able to help more students with underrepresented backgrounds but high academic potential achieve high academic performance,” said Dr. Jerry L. Lewis, executive director of Academic Achievement Programs (AAP). “This funding will make a meaningful difference at UMD.”

There were, on average, more than 6,807 first-generation or low-come UMD students per year for the academic years 2016 to 2018.

Studies show that academically strong students from low-socioeconomic backgrounds were less likely to graduate from college than students of similar or even lower academic ability from high-socioeconomic backgrounds. The gap is attributed, in part to: lack of confidence in seeking assistance with courses, lack of proficient computer skills (and computer access), and lack of family knowledge and experience to support the students.

“In the current funding environment, extra resources are scarce,” noted William A. Cohen, Associate Provost and Dean for Undergraduate Studies. “That’s why this increase means so much: We’re able to help more students reach their full potential and accomplish their life goals.”

The SSS grant provided by the U.S. Department of Education will seek to address graduation and retention rates and academic disparities through: