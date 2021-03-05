UMD Makes History in Eighth Annual Giving Day Raising Over $2.7M

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland raised over $2.7 million on its eighth annual Giving Day, held on March 3 - an increase of 68% from last year. The 24-hour giving challenge raised money to support the university’s core missions, which include learning, teaching, research, the arts, student life, and public service initiatives.

“Giving Day is an incredible opportunity that supports all areas of campus,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. “The support from our faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and so many others during this challenging time will have a lasting impact on the student experience. Every gift we receive will help us advance our mission with excellence.”

Donors were able to give to a wide variety of funds and programs dedicated to schools/colleges, athletics, libraries, performing arts and Greek and student organizations. Donors also had the option to support University funds, including the Keep Me Maryland Fund, UMD Student Crisis Fund, and the Student Success Emergency Scholarship.

Athletics led donations with a fundraising total nearly reaching $393,000, followed by the School of Public Health and the Robert H. Smith School of Business with totals of more than $220,000 and $169,000 respectively.

Throughout the day, there were several opportunities for donors to have their donations matched. Donors who gave to the Clark Challenge for the Maryland Promise, a need-based scholarship program for undergraduate students from underserved populations in the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia, will have gifts matched dollar for dollar by the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation and the University of Maryland.

Since its launch in 2013, UMD Giving Day has raised more than $10 million from the UMD community.

