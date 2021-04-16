Inauguration Week: University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines has outlined - and made significant progress toward - a bold vision for the future of our university. He has charged the campus community with creating an inclusive and multicultural campus environment, and confronting the grand challenges of our time.

The University of Maryland will commemorate the formal installation of President Pines with Inauguration Week, April 19-24, 2021. This campus-wide celebration will offer opportunities to learn more about the President’s vision and goals for the future of Maryland, and feature appearances by UMD community members over multiple days of events.

WHAT: Inauguration Events

Monday, April 19

The Art of Humanizing Grand Challenges- 5 p.m.

A panel of arts and humanities experts provides insights on today’s Grand Challenges

Tuesday, April 20

The Life and Legacy of David C. Driskell- 7 p.m.

President Pines joins Driskell Center Director Curlee Holton to reflect on the life and legacy of the late artist, scholar, curator and distinguished university professor emeritus.

Thursday, April 22 (Inauguration Day)

Official Investiture Ceremony - 11 a.m.

Darryll J. Pines is officially installed as president and shares his vision for UMD.

Moving Maryland Forward: A Celebration of the Inauguration of Darryll J. Pines- 7 p.m.

Innovate Maryland 2021

A celebration of the University's innovators, entrepreneurs, inventors, and creatives that includes UMD’s Invention and Startup of the Year award.

Friday, April 23

Forward with Hope: Never Shall We Forget - 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

The Forward with Hope program aims to engage the community in meaningful conversation about the impact of the 2017 murder of 1st Lt. Richard W. Collins III. Collins was killed by a University of Maryland student just days before his graduation from Bowie State University. The annual Social Justice Alliance Spring Symposium brings together the Bowie State University and the University of Maryland communities to forge solutions out of tragedy, specifically focused on hate crime legislation and the climate of race relations on college campuses.

A Celebration of Terps: Featuring the Maryland Awards- 7 p.m.

This annual awards ceremony from the UMD Alumni Association honors the achievements of six outstanding Terps.

Saturday, April 24

Maryland Day

This UMD tradition closes out inauguration festivities. Enjoy a day of learning, fun and discovery online!

If you are interested in attending any of the Inauguration Events, please RSVP to mediainfo@umd.edu.