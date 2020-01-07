The Hall CP Opens in the University of Maryland’s Discovery District

COLLEGE PARK, Md -- Located in the heart of the University of Maryland Discovery District, new arts and entertainment venue, The Hall CP is now open. Developer, CEO of WarHorse Cities and University of Maryland alum, Scott Plank debuts the soft opening of his much-awaited venue today, billed as a gathering place for artists, entrepreneurs and members of the university community.



The Hall CP is the next big thing to hit the Discovery District, alongside the Capitol One Tech Incubator and WeWork. The Discovery District is part of the university’s Greater College Park initiative, a $2 billion public-private investment to rapidly revitalize the Baltimore Avenue corridor and academic campus, which includes dynamic academic spaces, a public-private research hub and vibrant downtown community.



“The Hall CP stems from a long-standing relationship between War Horse Cities and WeWork, resulting in an incredibly simple and successful concept that similarly brought the arts and tech communities together in a unique way in San Francisco,” says Plank. “Now, we’re bringing that concept to the heart of College Park.”



Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the venue boasts a performance and private events space dubbed the Longhouse, a pizzeria, coffee shop, full-service restaurant, outdoor patio and multiple bar areas. Veteran Baltimore-area restaurateurs Chad Gauss (The Food Market) and Dennis Sharoky (Coal Fire Pizza) will run the food and beverage programming.



In addition to serving as a new social and creative space for students, the venue will also be a gathering place for alumni, WeWork clients, visitors staying at The Hotel at the University of Maryland, and, with the incoming Purple Line Metro stop, D.C. residents as well. In collaboration with UMD President Wallace Loh, UMD Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Development Ken Ulman, and real estate developers Chesapeake Realty Partners and partner Jon Mayers, Plank is helping to grow College Park into a top-tier college town with The Hall CP.



During its soft opening, The Hall CP will operate seven days a week in a limited capacity, only serving the cafe and pizzeria menus from 8 am to 3 pm daily. Extended hours, full dining menu and programming activations will begin in late January 2020. For more information, please visit www.TheHallCP.com



About The Hall CP

The Hall CP (4656 Hotel Drive), a new arts and entertainment venue at the University of Maryland, is a space for artists, entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders to unite and collaborate through food, art and innovation. Developer and War Horse Cities CEO Scott Plank, in collaboration with Chesapeake Realty Partners and UMD, returned to his alma mater to create The Hall CP with the intention of fostering the school’s and community’s relationship with local artists and entrepreneurs. With more than 20,000 square feet of activation space, boasting amenities like a private event space, indoor and outdoor dining, and a coffee bar and pizzeria, The Hall CP will cater to both student-driven and community-focused programming. Located in Greater College Park, Md.’s Discovery District, The Hall CP is the latest effort in growing College Park into a top-tier college town.



About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 280 academic programs. As one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.1 billion operating budget and secures $514 million annually in external research funding. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.



