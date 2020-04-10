Construction to Begin on Mixed-Use Development in Downtown College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md.— Bozzuto Development, along with partners Terrapin Development Company and Willard Retail, are thrilled to announce that construction has started on a grocery-anchored, mixed-use community featuring upscale residences, restaurants and retail at the southern gateway of Downtown College Park.



Located within an Opportunity Zone at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Calvert Street (7150 Baltimore Ave), this redevelopment will anchor a new, dynamic district in Downtown College Park. The project is a signature piece of the University of Maryland’s Greater College Park initiative to revitalize the area by creating a vibrant downtown community, a public-private research hub, and dynamic academic spaces.

Beginning with the original vision and RFP issued by the University of Maryland Foundation in 2015, the intent has always been to deliver an energetic and ambitious mix of retail spaces and residences at this important site within the heart of College Park. The closing and groundbreaking are the results of many remarkable partnerships, including Prince George’s County and The City of College Park, both of which provided financial assistance to ensure the economic feasibility of the project. Financing also includes a construction loan with Bank of America and PNC Bank.

The community will deliver a 61,000-square-foot retail environment anchored on each end by attractive grocer and fitness uses, as well as 650 parking spaces.

In assembling parcels owned by various parties, including College Park Shopping Center who will also be a partner in the project, the development team was able to extend Calvert Street to create two appropriately scaled blocks linked by an amenity bridge that sits above a pedestrian-oriented retail street. Importantly, Calvert Street extends directly to the College Park Metro (current Green/Yellow Line and upon delivery, the Purple Line) just ½ mile from the redevelopment.

Set above an active retail streetscape, the multifamily experience with its 393 apartments will be on-par with the urban residences of Washington, D.C., differentiated by a softness and warmth throughout spaces that flow inside and out—characterized by natural materials, botanical art, and greenery. Upon entering the spacious art-filled lobby, an impressive amenity experience leads up a grand staircase, across a co-working amenity bridge, and straight toward a lush pool courtyard that is wrapped by highly designed social and wellness spaces.

The design of the amenities flows seamlessly into a verdant courtyard, creating the lush sense of a botanical garden, reinforcing a sense of wellness and connectivity. This biophilic design draws upon the University’s founding as an agricultural college, linking the current evolution of College Park to its rich history.

“We are proud to partner with Bozzuto Development and Willard Retail to help enrich and revitalize Downtown College Park. This new development will not only provide quality housing options for students, but it will also serve the Greater College Park community with essential retail amenities.” Ken Ulman, President, Terrapin Development Company.