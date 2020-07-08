Commission Reaffirms UMD’s Accreditation

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the University of Maryland’s accreditation, following a nearly yearlong review.

In a July 1 letter to university President Darryll J. Pines, commission President Heather F. Perfetti stated that as a result of its virtual visit to campus this spring, it found that the university is now in compliance with Standard VII (Governance, Leadership and Administration). It said the university had made corrective measures and showed evidence of a clearly articulated and transparent governance structure that outlines roles, responsibilities and accountability for decision-making by UMD, the University System of Maryland and the Board of Regents.

The next evaluation is scheduled for 2025-26.